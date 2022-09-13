Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea alleges free pattas illegally, Madras High Court seeks reply from govt

However, many people from nearby villages including S Perumalpatti and Krishnapuram were granted free pattas which were meant for Adi Dravidars from SP Natham village, Vetrivel alleged.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to file a detailed report on allegations of free pattas issued to ineligible people, including government servants, within two weeks. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed in 2017 alleging issuance of free house site pattas to ineligible people in Thirumangalam taluk in Madurai.

A bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the government to submit a detailed report containing the list of beneficiaries, the date of grant of patta and details of officials who granted the patta, among others. "If it is found that ineligible persons have been granted patta, the officials concerned would be punished," the judges warned and adjourned the case for two weeks.

The judges observed, "It is shocking to note that free pattas have been granted to government servants, more than one person belonging to the same family, and also persons belonging to communities other than those for whom the scheme is intended."

The PIL filed by M Vetrivel, of Thirumangalm taluk in Madurai, stated that the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Welfare Department had passed a G.O. in 1994, to acquire land for issuing free house site pattas to Adi Dravidars residing in SP Natham village in Thirumangalam. Nearly 150 poor families belonging to SC/ST communities are residing in the village, he added.

However, many people from nearby villages including S Perumalpatti and Krishnapuram were granted free pattas which were meant for Adi Dravidars from SP Natham village, Vetrivel alleged. Free pattas were also issued to four members from the same family, he added. Claiming that many eligible people were left out, Vetrivel filed the petition to cancel the illegally granted pattas and restore the land. Another PIL alleging grant of patta for a public pathway was also tagged along with this case.
