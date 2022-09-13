Home States Tamil Nadu

Success of bench depends on Bar’s quality: Outgoing Chief Justice in Madras High Court

The CJ advised senior lawyers to give enough chances to juniors and urged the latter to seize the opportunities that come to them without minding the legacies.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Munishwar Nath Bhandari receives flowers from members of judicial fraternity during his farewell function in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The success of a Bench depends upon the quality of the Bar and the Bar in Madras High Court is one of the best in the country, said Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari who superannuated on Monday.

Delivering the acceptance speech at the farewell function on the occasion, Bhandari said, “The Bar remains the mother of the Bench. I am telling this from my heart. The success of the Bench depends upon the quality of the Bar.” The Bar in Madras High Court is highly qualitative, he added. Recollecting his experience in the HC, he said it has topped in the country in case disposal and it gave him “immense satisfaction”.

The CJ advised senior lawyers to give enough chances to juniors and urged the latter to seize the opportunities that come to them without minding the legacies.He described Tamil Nadu as a “wonderful State” to live in and said his wish to have been born in TN, as stated in his acceptance speech at the welcome ceremony when he took over as the acting CJ, has grown now.

Though his stint in Madras HC lasted for only 10 months, his heart was filled with love, the CJ said. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, in his farewell address, stated that the judgments pronounced by the CJ had reflected his “skill” and “acumen”. Senior most judge of the court M Duraiswamy has been appointed as the Acting CJ.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp