Success of bench depends on Bar’s quality: Outgoing Chief Justice in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The success of a Bench depends upon the quality of the Bar and the Bar in Madras High Court is one of the best in the country, said Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari who superannuated on Monday.

Delivering the acceptance speech at the farewell function on the occasion, Bhandari said, “The Bar remains the mother of the Bench. I am telling this from my heart. The success of the Bench depends upon the quality of the Bar.” The Bar in Madras High Court is highly qualitative, he added. Recollecting his experience in the HC, he said it has topped in the country in case disposal and it gave him “immense satisfaction”.

The CJ advised senior lawyers to give enough chances to juniors and urged the latter to seize the opportunities that come to them without minding the legacies.He described Tamil Nadu as a “wonderful State” to live in and said his wish to have been born in TN, as stated in his acceptance speech at the welcome ceremony when he took over as the acting CJ, has grown now.

Though his stint in Madras HC lasted for only 10 months, his heart was filled with love, the CJ said. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, in his farewell address, stated that the judgments pronounced by the CJ had reflected his “skill” and “acumen”. Senior most judge of the court M Duraiswamy has been appointed as the Acting CJ.

