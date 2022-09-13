Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Idol wing CID seizes antique artefacts from Auroville

The press release said the French national had planned to take the artefacts to France but could not as the ASI disallowed it upon examining them, suspecting them to be antiques.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the 20 artefacts recovered from the house of a French national

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID recovered 20 antique artefacts, including idols and metal images, from the residence of a French national in Auroville. The idols were allegedly stored there to smuggle them out of the country, the Idol Wing press note said.

Based on a tip-off that a handicrafts shop illegally dealt with stolen antiques belonging to Tamil Nadu, the Idol Wing conducted a search on Sunday. During the search, documents relating to the antique artefacts were found. The dealer was trying to assist the French national in smuggling the artefacts to France by obtaining the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) clearance.

According to the press release, the Idol Wing CID located the residence of the French National in Auroville, with the address obtained from the seized documents. The police recovered 20 artefacts, including 13 stone idols and 4 metal images, from there. The seized artefacts include images of Ganesh, Vishnu, Parvati, Ayyappan, Hanuman and Murugan.

The police also seized one wooden artefact, a painting and a terracotta. The press release said the French national had planned to take the artefacts to France but could not as the ASI disallowed it upon examining them, suspecting them to be antiques. The French national from whose premises the idols were recovered was in France at the time of the search, the press release said.A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

