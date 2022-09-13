Tirunelveli girl diagnosed with tuberculosis, dad blames Covid vax

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The father of a Class 9 girl petitioned Tirunelveli District Collector V Vishnu on Monday claiming that his daughter was struggling for life due to side-effects from taking a Covid-19 jab, and sought the best treatment for her. The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) administration has, however, refuted the claim.

Maharajan said the girl, M Nallathai, was vaccinated without his consent at Moolaikaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School on March 29. “Following fever and nausea, she was taken to a private hospital. Since the situation worsened and she fainted, we shifted her to TvMCH, where she was diagnosed with tuberculosis in brain.

She regained consciousness only after a brain surgery on June 23. Though we shifted her to home a month later, she had to be again admitted due to poor health,” read the petition.

Stating that he could not work for the past three months as he had to look after her daughter, Maharajan said he was in neck-deep debt and the education of his two other children have been affected.When contacted by TNIE, M Ravichandran, Dean of TvMCH, said it was not the vaccine that deteriorated Nallathai’s health. “She is suffering from Tuberculous Meningitis. We are trying our best to save her. She would have shown some symptoms of her disease much before taking the jab,” said the dean, adding that Collector V Vishnu had spoken to him about the issue.

