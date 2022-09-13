TN constable swindles gold from smugglers, arrested

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected twist to a smuggling and kidnapping saga in Chennai, a city police constable was arrested for swindling 500 grams of gold from a middleman, who’d smuggled the metal inside a microwave oven from Dubai to Chennai. Police said the constable, pretending to aid the middleman, took the gold out of the oven without his knowledge. The issue came to .light after the middleman, Anandaraj, was kidnapped and tortured for the gold by a gang demanding the gold.

The Grade-I police constable D Vimal Kumar (39) was attached to St Thomas Mount police station, said police. He was arrested with friends Vinoth and Shyam from Vepery. Police said Vimal was working with notorious smuggler Batcha by allowing smugglers to exit the airport, claiming they were known to senior cops. Three days ago, Anandaraj who acted as a ‘kuruvi’ to a smuggler, reached Chennai with the oven. “Anandaraj was unable to find the gold in the oven and handed it over to his friend Vinoth in Adyar. Vimal and Vinoth told Anandaraj that the gold might have got melted along with the oven sheets and took it to a goldsmith-cum-mechanic they knew,” said police.

The duo allegedly managed to retrieve the 500 grams of gold from inside the oven, but told Anandaraj there had been no gold. Instead of telling his boss the gold was missing, Anandaraj went into hiding. On Friday, the gang sent Idyathullah and his friends to Anandaraj’s house. Idayathullah allegedly detained Anandaraj and his three relatives at a lodge in Arumbakkam on Friday night. All four were tied up, and badly beaten by the men demanding the gold, a senior police officer said.After five men belonging to the gang were arrested, city police’s probe led them to Vimal, Vinoth, and Shyam. The police seized `10 lakh cash and 400 grams of gold from the trio.

