Home States Tamil Nadu

TN constable swindles gold from smugglers, arrested

The issue came to .light after the middleman, Anandaraj, was kidnapped and tortured for the gold by a gang demanding the gold.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected twist to a smuggling and kidnapping saga in Chennai, a city police constable was arrested for swindling 500 grams of gold from a middleman, who’d smuggled the metal inside a microwave oven from Dubai to Chennai. Police said the constable, pretending to aid the middleman, took the gold out of the oven without his knowledge. The issue came to .light after the middleman, Anandaraj, was kidnapped and tortured for the gold by a gang demanding the gold.

The Grade-I police constable D Vimal Kumar (39) was attached to St Thomas Mount police station, said police. He was arrested with friends Vinoth and Shyam from Vepery. Police said Vimal was working with notorious smuggler Batcha by allowing smugglers to exit the airport, claiming they were known to senior cops. Three days ago, Anandaraj who acted as a ‘kuruvi’ to a smuggler, reached Chennai with the oven. “Anandaraj was unable to find the gold in the oven and handed it over to his friend Vinoth in Adyar. Vimal and Vinoth told Anandaraj that the gold might have got melted along with the oven sheets and took it to a goldsmith-cum-mechanic they knew,” said police.

The duo allegedly managed to retrieve the 500 grams of gold from inside the oven, but told Anandaraj there had been no gold. Instead of telling his boss the gold was missing, Anandaraj went into hiding. On Friday, the gang sent Idyathullah and his friends to Anandaraj’s house. Idayathullah allegedly detained Anandaraj and his three relatives at a lodge in Arumbakkam on Friday night. All four were tied up, and badly beaten by the men demanding the gold, a senior police officer said.After five men belonging to the gang were arrested, city police’s probe led them to Vimal, Vinoth, and Shyam. The police seized `10 lakh cash and 400 grams of gold from the trio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp