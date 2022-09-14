Home States Tamil Nadu

Conversion row: SCPCR bypasses State govt, submits report to Guv

Based on the SCPCR’s report, NCPCR also wrote to the chief secretary asking him to submit an action taken report.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights  (SCPCR) met Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday and submitted a report on the recent inspection of children’s hostels and subsequent events.The 85-page report, regarding the inspection carried out in the hostels, was submitted by SCPCR chairperson Saraswati Rangasamy and member Saranya Jaikumar. The report alleges inaction by the State government against unauthorised institutions. 

Following the inspection, SCPCR had written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleging forced conversion at a minority institution at Royapettah. However, State government officials had denied it even though they accepted that the hostel was unregistered and lacked basic facilities. 

Based on the SCPCR’s report, NCPCR also wrote to the chief secretary asking him to submit an action taken report. “The Chief Secretary is yet to reply to NCPCR’s letter. The state officials don’t respond to the calls of the commission and children are yet to be rescued from the hostel. They have to understand it is beyond politics and act on the complaints,” said Saranya, adding that the commission didn’t get a proper response from the government.

