DVAC searches to stifle voice of opposition: EPS

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the DVAC searches at places linked to former ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabasker, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said: “The searches are aimed at stifling the voice of the AIADMK, who protest against the anti-people measures of the DMK government.”

“The DVAC had already searched places linked to these former ministers twice but returned empty-handed. Now, the DVAC is trying its hand for the third time. A couple of days ago, the Supreme Court indicted a TN minister. Does Chief Minister MK Stalin, who boasts of his government as an honest one, have the guts to remove his Cabinet colleague from the council of ministers and conduct the cases against him expeditiously? Also, will he take steps to conduct the corruption cases against 13 DMK functionaries who are former and present ministers?” Palaniswami asked in a statement here.

The AIADMK functionaries were making arrangements for the September 16 demonstrations across TN to protest against the hike in electricity tariff. So, the CM, to divert their attention and reduce their attendance in the protests, directed the DVAC to conduct these searches, he alleged.

Palaniswami also alleged that the DMK government had helped a few forces who tried to destroy the AIADMK. But the AIADMK thwarted all those plots legally and was functioning as a popular opposition party in TN. “Unable to digest this fact, the DMK government unleashed the DVAC on SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar,” he added.

