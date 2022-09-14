Home States Tamil Nadu

Kuwait death: ‘Govt must bring body back to TN and hold re-postmortem’

Muthukumaran left for Kuwait on September 3 on assurance by a travel agent that he will be employed at a supermarket.

Published: 14th September 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Residents of Koothanallur, Latchumangudi and nearby areas took out a rally on Tuesday, urging the government to make arrangements to bring back the body of R Muthukumaran (37), who was allegedly shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within four days of arrival.

The locals took out the rally from the house of the deceased at Latchumangdui. The rally passed through Latchumangudi bridge, Tiruvarur-Mannargudi main road and AR Road before reaching the Koothanallur taluk office, where Vidhya, Muthukumaran ‘s wife submitted a plea to the tahsildar. Those who participated in the rally demanded that stringent punishment be given to the assailant.

They also wanted the government to bring back his body to the native and order a re-postmortem at a government hospital. Other demands included Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of Muthukumaran and a government job to his wife.  

Muthukumaran left for Kuwait on September 3 on assurance by a travel agent that he will be employed at a supermarket. But he was allegedly engaged as a shepherd in the desert. When he raised the issue with his employer, he was allegedly shot dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuwait death Kuwait death rally
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp