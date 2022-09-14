Kuwait death: ‘Govt must bring body back to TN and hold re-postmortem’

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Residents of Koothanallur, Latchumangudi and nearby areas took out a rally on Tuesday, urging the government to make arrangements to bring back the body of R Muthukumaran (37), who was allegedly shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within four days of arrival.

The locals took out the rally from the house of the deceased at Latchumangdui. The rally passed through Latchumangudi bridge, Tiruvarur-Mannargudi main road and AR Road before reaching the Koothanallur taluk office, where Vidhya, Muthukumaran ‘s wife submitted a plea to the tahsildar. Those who participated in the rally demanded that stringent punishment be given to the assailant.

They also wanted the government to bring back his body to the native and order a re-postmortem at a government hospital. Other demands included Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of Muthukumaran and a government job to his wife.

Muthukumaran left for Kuwait on September 3 on assurance by a travel agent that he will be employed at a supermarket. But he was allegedly engaged as a shepherd in the desert. When he raised the issue with his employer, he was allegedly shot dead.

