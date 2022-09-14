Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu to return central fund for SC/ST victims’

However, very few victims have received these benefits and the majority of them are unaware of these provisions.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit within three weeks a report on the utilisation of funds allotted to it by the Cenre for providing various benefits to SC/ST members, who had been victims of various crimes.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed in 2017 seeking direction to the State government to give jobs, pension, agricultural land, educational expenses, and house to kin of murder and sexual assault victims, who belong to the SC/ST communities.

The litigant, N Dhanapal of Vadipatti in Madurai, said that in addition to the compensation, it is also mandatory for the government to provide the various other reliefs, which are mentioned in Annexure I of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, to the relatives of murder victims, and sexual assault victims. However, very few victims have received these benefits and the majority of them are unaware of these provisions.

His counsel, during the case hearing on Tuesday, also alleged that though the Union government allots funds to the State government to disburse such reliefs, the State government has been returning the funds unutilised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court PIL
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp