‘Tamil Nadu to return central fund for SC/ST victims’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit within three weeks a report on the utilisation of funds allotted to it by the Cenre for providing various benefits to SC/ST members, who had been victims of various crimes.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed in 2017 seeking direction to the State government to give jobs, pension, agricultural land, educational expenses, and house to kin of murder and sexual assault victims, who belong to the SC/ST communities.

The litigant, N Dhanapal of Vadipatti in Madurai, said that in addition to the compensation, it is also mandatory for the government to provide the various other reliefs, which are mentioned in Annexure I of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, to the relatives of murder victims, and sexual assault victims. However, very few victims have received these benefits and the majority of them are unaware of these provisions.

His counsel, during the case hearing on Tuesday, also alleged that though the Union government allots funds to the State government to disburse such reliefs, the State government has been returning the funds unutilised.

