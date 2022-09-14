Vandalism of AIADMK headquarters: CCTV footage collected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the CB-CID officials, entrusted with the investigation into the ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters on July 11, visited the party office and collected CCTV footage and other evidence.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak made the submission before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan when the petitions filed by AIADMK former minister CVe Shanmugam, seeking CBI probe into the incidents, came up for hearing.

The party leaders wanted to hold a meeting on September 8 at the headquarters. So, CB-CID officials visited a day before. They collected the CCTV footage and other evidence, the APP said. However, Mohammed Riyas, counsel for Shanmugam, said no progress was made in the investigation after the officials visited the office, which happened only after the petitioner filed an additional petition on the matter. The judge directed the APP to file a counter affidavit.

Meanwhile, Justice Ilanthiraiyan ordered police to file a reply to a petition by an OPS supporter seeking orders to the police to book AIADMK district secretaries supporting EPS.

