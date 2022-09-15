A victory in the history of social justice: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the Tamil Nadu government welcomed the Union Cabinet’s move to include Narikuravar and Kuruvikkarar communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes. Both communities were listed as Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

Crediting TN’s efforts, Stalin recalled his letter to the Prime Minister on March 19 in which he’d mentioned the Lokur Committee and Joint Committee of Parliament had recommended inclusion of Narikuravars in the ST list in 1965 and 1967, respectively. He added this development is an achievement in the history of social justice.

Activist Prabha Kalvimani said Narikuravars will now get due share in government jobs and education. “Given the community’s backwardness, introduction of a sub-quota would speed up their social inclusion,” he said, adding the quantum of quota for STs (1%) should be enhanced in proportion to their population.

