DVAC sleuths just doing their duty, says MP Thirumavalavan on raids on AIADMK ministers

Referring to the attack on a food stall named after Periyar in Coimbatore on Wednesday, Thirumavalavan wondered how miscreants could manage to do it in the land of Periyar.

THOOTHUKUDI: Commenting on the searches on properties of former AIADMK ministers, MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said, "The DVAC sleuths are just doing their duty. More comments can be made only after the investigation is over." After inaugurating a statue of BR Ambedkar, installed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh in front of the south police station at Tamizh Salai, a Periyar Padipagam and a statue of Gautama Buddha at Vadakku Chottaiayan Thoppu in Thoothukudi, the parliamentarian addressed media persons.

On queries about the power tariff hike, he said, "Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has to reconsider the decision. The rates should be hiked in such a manner that the poor people are not affected." When asked about the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli's alert to party cadre regarding its alliance parties, Thirumavalavan said it was just a measure to caution its cadre about not giving room to 'sanatan dharma' fundamentalists in the State.

Referring to the attack on a food stall named after Periyar in Coimbatore on Wednesday, Thirumavalavan wondered how miscreants could manage to do it in the land of Periyar. "The State government must nip anti-social elements in the bud itself. Maintaining silence on such issues will cause serious consequences to democratic values," he cautioned.  

