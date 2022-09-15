Election Commission delists seven TN parties, declares 22 inactive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Puthiya Neethi Katchi and six other political parties were delisted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday from the list of Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in the State after ECI found that they had not responded to notices sent by it.

Moreover, 22 RUPPs, including Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, Samuga Samathuva Padai and Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have been declared “inactive” as they have not contested in an election for over five years from the dates of their launch.

The “inactive” parties will not be able to avail common symbols during general elections and local body elections conducted by the State Election Commission, said official sources.Samuthuva Makkal Padai was launched by former IAS officer Sivagami and Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by actor T Rajendar.

The delisted parties are Tamilar Party, Tamil Maanila Quaide Milleth League, Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Patriot, MGR Thonderkal Katchi, Makkal Marumalarchi Munnetra Kazhagam and Kongunadu Jananayaga Katchi.

The delisted and inactive registered political parties shall not be eligible to avail of any benefit under Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

