Home States Tamil Nadu

Election Commission delists seven TN parties, declares 22 inactive

Samuthuva Makkal Padai was launched by former IAS officer Sivagami and Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by actor T Rajendar. 

Published: 15th September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Puthiya Neethi Katchi and six other political parties were delisted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday from the list of Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in the State after ECI found that they had not responded to notices sent by it.

Moreover, 22 RUPPs, including Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, Samuga Samathuva Padai and Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have been declared “inactive” as they have not contested in an election for over five years from the dates of their launch.

The “inactive” parties will not be able to avail common symbols during general elections and local body elections conducted by the State Election Commission, said official sources.Samuthuva Makkal Padai was launched by former IAS officer Sivagami and Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by actor T Rajendar. 

The delisted parties are Tamilar Party, Tamil Maanila Quaide Milleth League, Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Patriot, MGR Thonderkal Katchi, Makkal Marumalarchi Munnetra Kazhagam and Kongunadu Jananayaga Katchi.

The delisted and inactive registered political parties shall not be eligible to avail of any benefit under Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp