Hotel named after Periyar vandalized in Coimbatore, five Hindu Munnani men held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A hotel in Kannarpalayam near Karamadai, which was named after social reformer Periyar and was to be inaugurated on Wednesday, was vandalized allegedly by members of Hindu Munnani on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested five suspects.

According to police, an inebriated gang landed up at the hotel on Tuesday evening and told the owner K Prabakaran (54) to change the name as “they were not happy with Thanthai Periyar Unavagam”. Prabakaran, who also runs a meat shop and domestic gas agency, refused and said he was a follower of Periyar.

“Some Hindu Munnani members gathered in front of the hotel around 6.30 pm and started quarrelling with the employees over the name. They said the area was their bastion and Periyar’s name cannot be used,” Prabhakaran told TNIE. Two employees of the hotel were injured when they tried to prevent the attack.The gang allegedly ransacked his gas agency also and damaged window panes.

Based on Prabhakaran’s complaint, Karamadai police registered a case on Wednesda under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 447 (criminal trespass), 294 (b) (using obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Section 3 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (prevention of disfigurement) Act. Five persons - Ravibharathi, Saravanakumar, Sunil, Vijayakumar and Prabhu - who were identified by locals were arrested.

