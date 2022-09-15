Home States Tamil Nadu

Hotel named after Periyar vandalized in Coimbatore, five Hindu Munnani men held

Prabakaran,  who also runs a meat shop and domestic gas agency, refused and said he was a follower of Periyar.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A hotel in Kannarpalayam near Karamadai, which was named after social reformer Periyar and was to be inaugurated on Wednesday, was vandalized allegedly by members of Hindu Munnani on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested five suspects.

According to police, an inebriated gang landed up at the hotel on Tuesday evening and told the owner K Prabakaran (54) to change the name as “they were not happy with Thanthai Periyar Unavagam”.  Prabakaran,  who also runs a meat shop and domestic gas agency, refused and said he was a follower of Periyar.

“Some Hindu Munnani members gathered in front of the hotel around 6.30 pm and started quarrelling with the employees over the name. They said the area was their bastion and Periyar’s name cannot be used,”  Prabhakaran told TNIE. Two employees of the hotel were injured when they tried to prevent the attack.The gang allegedly ransacked his gas agency also and damaged window panes.

Based on Prabhakaran’s complaint, Karamadai police registered a case on Wednesda under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 447 (criminal trespass), 294 (b) (using obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Section 3 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (prevention of disfigurement) Act. Five persons - Ravibharathi, Saravanakumar, Sunil, Vijayakumar and Prabhu - who were identified by locals were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp