Madras High Court refuses to restrain TN Vigilance Commissioner from proceeding against EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to restrain Tamil Nadu Vigilance Commissioner from proceeding against former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in connection with the charges of corruption in awarding highways department tenders when he was holding the portfolio in the previous AIADMK government.



Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan refused to grant the relief as sought by the counsel for EPS when a petition filed against him by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi came up for hearing.



Opposing the granting of a stay, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that EPS cannot seek stay against the proceedings in the criminal investigation.



"The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has submitted a report to the Vigilance Commissioner. He will take a decision by perusing the report, but he can't be restrained from proceeding further," he contended.



Refusing to restrain the Vigilance Commissioner, the judge posted the matter to September 26, 2022.



Earlier, appearing for RS Bharathi, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha Member NR Elango sought to withdraw the petition of Bharathi saying that the petitioner wanted to do so since the DVAC has filed a report on the matter.



Bharathi filed the petition in the Madras High Court in 2018 seeking order to the DVAC to hold an impartial probe into the allegations of corruption committed by EPS while awarding highways contracts to firms owned by his relatives. The contracts were related to certain road projects, including four-laning of Oddanchatram-Dharapuram-Avinashipalayam State Highway and Tirunelveli-Sengottai-Kollam State Highway.



He blamed EPS of abusing his official position as Chief Minister and Minister for Highways and Minor Ports and committing criminal misconduct and offences punishable under Sections 120-B of the IPC and under Section 13(1) (d) r/w 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



Based on his averments, the Madras High Court transferred the probe from DVAC to the CBI in October 2018. The court also had observed that persons in high power should come forward on their own to hand over investigations into such serious allegations to an independent agency so that the allegations/accusations can be purged.



However, the order was set aside by the Supreme Court, which remanded the matter back to the high court to decide.

