Madras university’s new election rule triggers protest

Teachers who were rendered ineligible to contest in the election scheduled on September 24 met varsity officials at the Chepauk campus and aired their grievances.

Published: 15th September 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new election rule announced by the University of Madras has angered a few teachers of the self-financing colleges affiliated with the university. The new rule states that Academic Council Members who want to contest for Syndicate, Senate and Standing Committee must provide proof of salary as per the university statute and it should be certified by the principal or secretary of the college concerned. 

Teachers who were rendered ineligible to contest in the election scheduled on September 24 met varsity officials at the Chepauk campus and aired their grievances. Varsity officials said, as per university statutes, the University Grants Commission regulations and the TN Private Colleges Act, it is specified that regular teachers should be paid the stipulated salary. And if pay scales are not provided and consolidated salary is given, then they are treated as guest faculty or temporary faculty. And certainly, they are not eligible to contest the elections.

The teachers highlighted that many private colleges (self-financing colleges) don’t pay salaries to the teachers as per the UGC norms. “As per the UGC pay scale, an assistant professor should get a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, but many private colleges pay a consolidated amount of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000,” said a teacher. Vice-Chancellor of the university, S Gowri said, “We spoke to the teachers of self-financing colleges and made them understand the entire situation.” 

