MBBS, BDS applications for over 10,000 seats in TN wait for NEET mark list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Applications for MBBS and BDS admission for 2022-23 will be made available once the National Testing Agency sends NEET-UG candidates’ mark list to the State, said Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu on Wednesday.The Selection Committee is in the process of preparing a prospectus for the MBBS and BDS admission this year, and once it’s ready, it will be uploaded to the website, he added.

Like last year, the medical counselling will be offline for the special category and also for 7.5% reservation quota for government school students. Counselling for the general category will be mostly online.

There are 37 government medical colleges, 20 self-financing medical colleges, and two government and 20 self-financing BDS colleges. In total, there are 8,225 MBBS and 2,160 BDS seats.

This academic year, 569 seats are reserved under the 7.5% quota for government school students. Of which, 325 MBBS seats are government medical colleges, 130 in self-financing colleges, 13 BDS seats in government colleges and 101 in self-financing dental colleges. In 2021-2022, there were 445 MBBS seats and 109 BDS seats. Narayana Babu said.

He added that, from this year, students can pay course fees online to the Secretary Selection Committee who will transfer the fees to the colleges concerned. This is to prevent private medical colleges from collecting more than the fee fixed by the fee fixation committee.

