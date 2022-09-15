Special schemes spur more Tamil Nadu men to get vasectomy

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of No-Scalpel Vasectomies (NSV) performed in Tamil Nadu is on the rise in the State. Health & Family Welfare Department officials credit special initiatives of collectors in districts such as Nagapattinam and Karur for the progress. NSV is an elective surgical procedure for male sterilisation.

TN performed over 1,000 NSVs a year, till 2016-17 when the figure started to fall, reaching 507 in 2018-19 before rising to 951 in 2019-20. However, the pandemic put brakes on the recovery. In 2021-22, with focused efforts, including enhanced incentives and priority in welfare schemes, 863 NSVs were performed against 687 the previous year. Zooming in, data show TN performed 252 NSVs between April and July 2022 compared to 73 between April and July 2021.

The improvement is most visible in Nagapattinam which performed five to six NSVs each year in the preceding decade but completed 115 in 2021-2022. “These 115 procedures were performed during NSV fortnight in December 2021,” said Dr J Josephine, deputy director of Family Welfare, Nagapattinam. Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj explained the aim behind promoting NSVs is to reduce the district’s Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).

“Our district has the highest MMR in TN. So our aim was to ensure male sterilisation among couples in which women are giving birth to higher order births, and women who have cardiac complications and cannot undergo sterilisation,” he said.

The district conducted a survey to identify such mothers. “We provided an incentive of Rs 5,000 for undergoing the NSV procedure, along with other supplies such as mosquito nets, blankets, rice. These actually motivated many,” he said. In comparison, the State provides an incentive of Rs 1,100 for men undergoing NSVs.

“As a result, our MMR has dropped from 155.3/ 1,00,000 per live births in 2021 to zero for the period of April to July 2022,” said Dr Josephine.In Karur, collector Dr T Prabhushankar said the district introduced the “Thanga Thanthai Thittam” (golden father scheme) in 2021, under which men undergoing the NSV procedure are given awards. “The award carries Rs 5,000, a certificate and a shield. We also gave priority to the people coming forward for male sterilisation in various government schemes including for free house sites and loans with subsidies,” he added.

Further, the district provided counselling to couples to clear misconceptions about male sterilisation.

“For example, there was a misconception that NSV will lead to loss of manliness, so we countered it saying getting an NSV is a real act of manhood. We also wanted to restore gender balance in family welfare,” said Prabhushankar.

Family Welfare Director, VP Hari Sundari saidencouraging NSVs has always been the challenge as there are a lot of misconceptions. In many cases the women don’t allow the men to take the procedure. But through Information Education and Communication (IEC) programmes awareness is created continuously by the Family Welfare Department, and now the numbers have slightly increased.

