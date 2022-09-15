Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches free breakfast plan for govt primary students 

Stalin said the scheme would bring beneficial change in the lives of the poor people and billed the initiative as one that would earn a place in history.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin feeding breakfast to the children at Adhi Moolam Corporation Primary School, in Madurai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the breakfast scheme at Adhi Moolam Corporation Primary School, in Madurai. 

Addressing the gathering, MK Stalin said that many research studies showed providing food to the students would improve their learning skills. It is the responsibility of the government to provide it, he stressed. "I fulfilled the dreams of Arignar Anna and Kalignar Karunanidhi. DMK is working like the Tamil epic Manimegalai's 'Amutha Surabi' vessel," he said.

Stalin pointed out that a total of 1.14 lakh students from 1,145 schools would be benefited under the first phase. "The government is spending Rs 12.75 per child for breakfast. It is not an expense for the government, not a free scheme, not a donation but it is the responsibility and duty of the government. If the student's stomach is full, they can concentrate on their studies," he said.

While briefing the history of the noon meal scheme in the state he said that in the year 1920, then Madras Mayor PT Thiyagarajan introduced the noon-meal scheme. but the initiative was stopped by the British citing the financial crunch.

In 1956, the noon meal scheme was relaunched by former Tamil Nadu CM Kamarajar despite opposition and criticism. Then, in the year of 1971, DMK provided an addition to the noon meal scheme by adding healthy food. Later CM MGR created noon meal centres in the state.

In 1989, the opposition parties spread false propaganda saying Kalignar Karunanidhi would stop the scheme. However, Karunanidhi instead introduced healthy foods in the menu by providing sprouts, eggs. In 2007, during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's period, she introduced a variety of rice to the students".

