Sterilisation rate of stray dogs in Kovai drops to 14 per cent: NGO study

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has completed stray dog census in the East Zone and will conduct census in the remaining four zones very soon. Stray dog menace is increasing at an alarming rate across the city.

A recent study conducted by an NGO in the East Zone revealed that while stray dog population increased by two folds, sterilization has dropped by two fold. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that a total of 24,404 stray dogs were recorded in the 20 wards of the East Zone in the one-month census conducted by the volunteers of an NGO, and 14% of them were sterilized.

“The report submitted by the NGO also revealed that the sterilisation rate has dropped from 28%in 2021 to 14% so far this year, which has resulted in the spike in stray dog population. We are planning to conduct a census in the remaining four zones soon.”

The civic chief further said, “We are currently renovating animal birth control centres (ABCs) across the city, including the defunct Ukkadam ABC centre, to expedite the sterilisation.”

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has completed stray dog census in the East Zone and will conduct census in the remaining four zones very soon. Stray dog menace is increasing at an alarming rate across the city. A recent study conducted by an NGO in the East Zone revealed that while stray dog population increased by two folds, sterilization has dropped by two fold. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that a total of 24,404 stray dogs were recorded in the 20 wards of the East Zone in the one-month census conducted by the volunteers of an NGO, and 14% of them were sterilized. “The report submitted by the NGO also revealed that the sterilisation rate has dropped from 28%in 2021 to 14% so far this year, which has resulted in the spike in stray dog population. We are planning to conduct a census in the remaining four zones soon.” The civic chief further said, “We are currently renovating animal birth control centres (ABCs) across the city, including the defunct Ukkadam ABC centre, to expedite the sterilisation.”