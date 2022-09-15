Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterilisation rate of stray dogs in Kovai drops to 14 per cent: NGO study

A recent study conducted by an NGO in the East Zone revealed that while stray dog population increased by two folds, sterilization has dropped by two fold. 

Published: 15th September 2022 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has completed stray dog census in the East Zone and will conduct census in the remaining four zones very soon. Stray dog menace is  increasing at an alarming rate across the city.  

A recent study conducted by an NGO in the East Zone revealed that while stray dog population increased by two folds, sterilization has dropped by two fold. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that a total of 24,404 stray dogs were recorded in the 20 wards of the East Zone in the one-month census conducted by the volunteers of an NGO, and 14% of them were sterilized.

“The report submitted by the NGO also revealed that the sterilisation rate has dropped from 28%in 2021 to 14% so far this year, which has resulted in the spike in stray dog population. We are planning to conduct a census in the remaining four zones soon.”

The civic chief further said, “We  are currently renovating animal birth control centres (ABCs) across the city, including the defunct Ukkadam ABC centre, to expedite the sterilisation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp