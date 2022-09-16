20 principals hold office even after the end of tenure in private colleges, alleges Bharathiar University

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Responding to a question during the recent senate meeting, Bharathiar University (BU) said that the principals of as many as 20 private colleges, which come under the university have been working in the position for more than five years, which is a violation of the University Grand Commission’s (UGC) norms.

Academicians allege that some BU officials know about this violation but they have not taken any action against the colleges.As per the UGC norms of 2018, a college principal should be appointed for a period of five years, extendable to another five years based on performance assessment by a university-appointed committee.

In a recent senate meeting, an assistant professor, who is a senate member at a college in Erode, asked for details of principals who have been working for more than five years at colleges under the university. The university replied that as many as 20 private colleges have the same principal for more than five years.On this, the principal from a Tiruppur-based college is working for more than 20 years and three principals are working for more than ten years and the remaining principals are working for more than five years.

State president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) P Thirunavukarasu said, “As per the norm, a principal can work for five years continuously and if they want to be the principal again, they should be selected through another interview by the college. Many colleges don’t follow the norm. The university should take action against the concerned college administrations.”

An assistant professor from a private college, on condition of anonymity, said that the State government allows principals to work only till they are 62 years old.“But, many administrations violate this norm as well and allow principals aged over 62 years to work in the management,” he added.When asked about it, Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj said that he would look into the issue.

COIMBATORE: Responding to a question during the recent senate meeting, Bharathiar University (BU) said that the principals of as many as 20 private colleges, which come under the university have been working in the position for more than five years, which is a violation of the University Grand Commission’s (UGC) norms. Academicians allege that some BU officials know about this violation but they have not taken any action against the colleges.As per the UGC norms of 2018, a college principal should be appointed for a period of five years, extendable to another five years based on performance assessment by a university-appointed committee. In a recent senate meeting, an assistant professor, who is a senate member at a college in Erode, asked for details of principals who have been working for more than five years at colleges under the university. The university replied that as many as 20 private colleges have the same principal for more than five years.On this, the principal from a Tiruppur-based college is working for more than 20 years and three principals are working for more than ten years and the remaining principals are working for more than five years. State president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) P Thirunavukarasu said, “As per the norm, a principal can work for five years continuously and if they want to be the principal again, they should be selected through another interview by the college. Many colleges don’t follow the norm. The university should take action against the concerned college administrations.” An assistant professor from a private college, on condition of anonymity, said that the State government allows principals to work only till they are 62 years old.“But, many administrations violate this norm as well and allow principals aged over 62 years to work in the management,” he added.When asked about it, Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj said that he would look into the issue.