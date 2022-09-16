Acquire land at Parandur only with consent of locals: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to acquire land at Parandur only with the consent of local residents. If they do not agree, the government should select an alternative place for the second airport, he said.In a press statement, the AIADMK leader expressed his concern over the DMK-led government’s alleged hurried efforts to acquire the land for Parandur airport.

He explained the plights of farmers and the residents. A section of people has urged the government to provide market price in advance for their land and permanent government jobs to families that lose land.

He added that the government seems to be in a hurry and might start construction after conducting a namesake public hearing.

He termed that it was against the land acquisition, rehabilitation and settlement act rules.He further urged the CM to intervene and take steps to fulfil the residents’ demands. He warned that the AIADMK will stage a protest if the government failed to do so.

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to acquire land at Parandur only with the consent of local residents. If they do not agree, the government should select an alternative place for the second airport, he said.In a press statement, the AIADMK leader expressed his concern over the DMK-led government’s alleged hurried efforts to acquire the land for Parandur airport. He explained the plights of farmers and the residents. A section of people has urged the government to provide market price in advance for their land and permanent government jobs to families that lose land. He added that the government seems to be in a hurry and might start construction after conducting a namesake public hearing. He termed that it was against the land acquisition, rehabilitation and settlement act rules.He further urged the CM to intervene and take steps to fulfil the residents’ demands. He warned that the AIADMK will stage a protest if the government failed to do so.