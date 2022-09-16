Gravel soil theft: Cops on search for son of TN MP Gnanathiraviam

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Pazhavoor police are on the lookout for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha member S Gnanathiraviam’s son G Thinakaran for allegedly stealing and illegally transporting gravel soil using his two trucks. Drivers M Ramesh of Ulagankulam and S Jeyabalan of Chithamparapuram have been arrested and two trucks with 10 units of gravel soil were seized on September 11.

G Thinakaran, owner of the trucks, was added as an accused in the FIR under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC. According to the FIR, the trucks did not have government permit, pass or licence. “The arrested truck drivers confessed to the theft and revealed their owner’s name,” the FIR said.

When contacted by TNIE, the MP said he was not willing to comment on the matter. A few weeks ago, Gnanathiraviam confronted District Collector V Vishnu over his actions against stone quarries in front of Labour Minister C V Ganesan and Speaker M Appavu at a press conference.

On August 31, anti-nuclear activist and Patchai Tamizhagam Katchi leader S P Udayakumar had tweeted that while DMK functionaries were focusing on quarry business, the BJP is growing across the district. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Division, R Yogesh Kumar said he would respond after collecting full details.

TIRUNELVELI: The Pazhavoor police are on the lookout for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha member S Gnanathiraviam’s son G Thinakaran for allegedly stealing and illegally transporting gravel soil using his two trucks. Drivers M Ramesh of Ulagankulam and S Jeyabalan of Chithamparapuram have been arrested and two trucks with 10 units of gravel soil were seized on September 11. G Thinakaran, owner of the trucks, was added as an accused in the FIR under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC. According to the FIR, the trucks did not have government permit, pass or licence. “The arrested truck drivers confessed to the theft and revealed their owner’s name,” the FIR said. When contacted by TNIE, the MP said he was not willing to comment on the matter. A few weeks ago, Gnanathiraviam confronted District Collector V Vishnu over his actions against stone quarries in front of Labour Minister C V Ganesan and Speaker M Appavu at a press conference. On August 31, anti-nuclear activist and Patchai Tamizhagam Katchi leader S P Udayakumar had tweeted that while DMK functionaries were focusing on quarry business, the BJP is growing across the district. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Division, R Yogesh Kumar said he would respond after collecting full details.