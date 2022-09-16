Narikuravars on ST list: Congress must get credit, says TNCC president Alagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri said the UPA government which brought the amendment in the ST Act paved the way to include the Narikuravar community in the ST list and BJP has no claim on the achievement.In a press statement, Alagiri said the amendment to include Narikuravar and Kurivikarar communities under the ST list (The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act-2013) was brought by the UPA government in 2013.

He further charged that the amendment was shelved by the BJP-led Union government for eight years. They included the Narikuravar community under the ST list following protests by various political parties and social organisations. He added that BJP has no right to claim that it was their achievement.He further appreciated CM MK Stalin for launching a breakfast scheme at 1,545 government elementary schools.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the amendment was definitely their achievement. It added that the DMK is making attempts to fix their label on other’s ( BJP’s) achievements.In a press statement, BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK came to power in 1967 and it was a partner of the Congress-led union government for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 but failed to fulfil Narikuravar’s demand since they did not have a big vote bank.He claimed that the list was achieved following the efforts of the State BJP unit.

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri said the UPA government which brought the amendment in the ST Act paved the way to include the Narikuravar community in the ST list and BJP has no claim on the achievement.In a press statement, Alagiri said the amendment to include Narikuravar and Kurivikarar communities under the ST list (The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act-2013) was brought by the UPA government in 2013. He further charged that the amendment was shelved by the BJP-led Union government for eight years. They included the Narikuravar community under the ST list following protests by various political parties and social organisations. He added that BJP has no right to claim that it was their achievement.He further appreciated CM MK Stalin for launching a breakfast scheme at 1,545 government elementary schools. Meanwhile, the BJP said the amendment was definitely their achievement. It added that the DMK is making attempts to fix their label on other’s ( BJP’s) achievements.In a press statement, BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK came to power in 1967 and it was a partner of the Congress-led union government for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 but failed to fulfil Narikuravar’s demand since they did not have a big vote bank.He claimed that the list was achieved following the efforts of the State BJP unit.