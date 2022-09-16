Home States Tamil Nadu

No doctor at Primary Health Centre in Tenkasi: Panel formed to inquire death of pregnant woman

In the last two weeks, three pregnant women have died at the District Government Headquarters Hospital.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: A special committee has been formed by the deputy director of health to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a pregnant woman after she was referred from Sundarapandiapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) allegedly due to unavailability of a doctor.

The pregnant woman from Sundarapandiapuram was referred to the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) and died after giving birth to a stillborn baby on Monday. "When this woman was undergoing delivery at the PHC in Sundarapandiapuram, her baby got stuck. She was then referred to our hospital. After stillbirth, she died due to bleeding-induced multiple organ failure, despite attempts to save her," said GHQH superintendent R Jesline.

Citing unavailability of a doctor at the PHC as the reason for her death, her relatives filed a complaint with deputy director (health) Murali Shankar, who in turn formed the committee to inquire the allegations. "There will be an action based on the committee's report," he added. Tenkasi police have registered a case on the woman's death under IPC section 174, said inspector Balamurugan.

When contacted by TNIE, Dr Punithavathi, obstetrics and gynaecology department, GHQH, said she tried her best to save the woman. "She was admitted to GHQH at 10.15. We removed her uterus at 11.15. However, she died due to excessive bleeding. Despite shortage of doctors, our hospital is handling every case referred by PHCs," she said.

In the last two weeks, three pregnant women have died at the District Government Headquarters Hospital. Shankar said that a postnatal mother, from Sivakasi, collapsed and died two days after giving birth at GHQH. "Another pregnant woman ended her life by consuming 40 iron tablets in one go due to family issues. This cannot be accounted for maternal death," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Primary Health Centre PHC Pregnant woman
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp