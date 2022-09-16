No doctor at Primary Health Centre in Tenkasi: Panel formed to inquire death of pregnant woman

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: A special committee has been formed by the deputy director of health to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a pregnant woman after she was referred from Sundarapandiapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) allegedly due to unavailability of a doctor.

The pregnant woman from Sundarapandiapuram was referred to the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) and died after giving birth to a stillborn baby on Monday. "When this woman was undergoing delivery at the PHC in Sundarapandiapuram, her baby got stuck. She was then referred to our hospital. After stillbirth, she died due to bleeding-induced multiple organ failure, despite attempts to save her," said GHQH superintendent R Jesline.

Citing unavailability of a doctor at the PHC as the reason for her death, her relatives filed a complaint with deputy director (health) Murali Shankar, who in turn formed the committee to inquire the allegations. "There will be an action based on the committee's report," he added. Tenkasi police have registered a case on the woman's death under IPC section 174, said inspector Balamurugan.

When contacted by TNIE, Dr Punithavathi, obstetrics and gynaecology department, GHQH, said she tried her best to save the woman. "She was admitted to GHQH at 10.15. We removed her uterus at 11.15. However, she died due to excessive bleeding. Despite shortage of doctors, our hospital is handling every case referred by PHCs," she said.

In the last two weeks, three pregnant women have died at the District Government Headquarters Hospital. Shankar said that a postnatal mother, from Sivakasi, collapsed and died two days after giving birth at GHQH. "Another pregnant woman ended her life by consuming 40 iron tablets in one go due to family issues. This cannot be accounted for maternal death," he added.

TENKASI: A special committee has been formed by the deputy director of health to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a pregnant woman after she was referred from Sundarapandiapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) allegedly due to unavailability of a doctor. The pregnant woman from Sundarapandiapuram was referred to the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) and died after giving birth to a stillborn baby on Monday. "When this woman was undergoing delivery at the PHC in Sundarapandiapuram, her baby got stuck. She was then referred to our hospital. After stillbirth, she died due to bleeding-induced multiple organ failure, despite attempts to save her," said GHQH superintendent R Jesline. Citing unavailability of a doctor at the PHC as the reason for her death, her relatives filed a complaint with deputy director (health) Murali Shankar, who in turn formed the committee to inquire the allegations. "There will be an action based on the committee's report," he added. Tenkasi police have registered a case on the woman's death under IPC section 174, said inspector Balamurugan. When contacted by TNIE, Dr Punithavathi, obstetrics and gynaecology department, GHQH, said she tried her best to save the woman. "She was admitted to GHQH at 10.15. We removed her uterus at 11.15. However, she died due to excessive bleeding. Despite shortage of doctors, our hospital is handling every case referred by PHCs," she said. In the last two weeks, three pregnant women have died at the District Government Headquarters Hospital. Shankar said that a postnatal mother, from Sivakasi, collapsed and died two days after giving birth at GHQH. "Another pregnant woman ended her life by consuming 40 iron tablets in one go due to family issues. This cannot be accounted for maternal death," he added.