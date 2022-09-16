Home States Tamil Nadu

Panruti joins team OPS, says AIADMK in crisis due to EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran AIADMK leader Panruti S Ramachandran, who has been silent over party affairs for some time, on Thursday, joined hands with O Panneerselvam and blamed Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership for the present crisis in the AIADMK. 

Recently, VK Sasikala called on Ramachandran and held discussions. On Wednesday night,Panneerselvam also called on the veteran leader.  During his interaction with channels after paying homage to Arignar Anna at his statue on Anna Salai, along with Panneerselvam, Ramachandran almost echoed the views of Sasikala and Panneerselvam that the party should function unitedly. 

“The AIADMK is in a crisis. OPS and others are trying to redeem the AIADMK and it is my duty to do my part. The remedy to set right the crisis in the AIADMK is to change the leadership. People have rejected Palaniswami by voting against the AIADMK during three key elections after the death of Jayalalithaa. If the leadership is not changed, the AIADMK will go the way of the Justice Party and will face extinction,” Ramachandran said.

“Palaniswami has no maturity or capacity to run the AIADMK. The present crisis in the AIADMK is due to the failure of leadership and the remedy is to change the leadership. A motherly leader who can take everyone along is the need of the hour for the AIADMK. I don’t want to say who is that leader. Palaniswami is running the party according to his whims and fancies. If this continues, it would be detrimental to AIADMK.” 

Meanwhile, Palaniswami and AIADMK functionaries paid their homage to Arignar Anna at the late leader’s statue on Anna Salai. Answering queries from reporters, former minister D Jayakumar said the meeting between Panneerselvam and Ramachandran would not have any impact on the AIADMK. He also justified the removal of banners bearing pictures of Panneerselvam at the AIADMK headquarters.

