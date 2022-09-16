Postal insurance services hit in Coimbatore as software expires

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Postal employees who work in insurance section in the two head post offices in Coimbatore are unable to make any transactions as licence for the software they use has expired and not been renewed. Raja (name changed), a postal employee from a head post office, told TNIE, “Postal department offers postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance to consumers. Thousands of consumers have availed it in the city. The transactions are done through McCamish software, which is maintained by a private entity. The software should be renewed every year, but the postal department in New Delhi failed to do it recently, due to which insurance service has been stalled across the country from the past few days. Insurance transactions have also stopped in the department, due to which, policyholders are affected as they are not being able to pay their monthly premium,” he added. National Federation of Postal Employee convener N Shivashanmugam told TNIE, “Policyholders are unable to pay premium and a few could not get their money back after maturity of policy.”A policyholder from the city, K Selvanayagi told TNIE, “I pay Rs 850 every month under the rural postal life insurance scheme. When I went to branch post office in the city recently, employees did not collect money from us citing software issues. Like me, many others are also suffering. The postal department should give better service to the consumers.” When contacted a top officer from the postal department in the Coimbatore division said officers are taking steps to resolve issue and this is expected to be rectified next week.