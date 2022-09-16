Home States Tamil Nadu

Postal insurance services hit in Coimbatore as software expires

When contacted a top officer from the postal department in the Coimbatore division said officers are taking steps to resolve issue and this is expected to be rectified next week.

Published: 16th September 2022 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

post office

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Postal employees who work in insurance section in the two head post offices in Coimbatore are unable to make any transactions as licence for the software they use has expired and not been renewed. Raja (name changed), a postal employee from a head post office, told TNIE, “Postal department offers postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance to consumers.

Thousands of consumers have availed it in the city. The transactions are done through McCamish software, which is maintained by a private entity. The software should be renewed every year, but the postal department in New Delhi failed to do it recently, due to which insurance service has been stalled across the country from the past few days. Insurance transactions have also stopped in the department, due to which, policyholders are affected as they are not being able to pay their monthly premium,” he added.

National Federation of Postal Employee convener N Shivashanmugam told TNIE, “Policyholders are unable to pay premium and a few could not get their money back after maturity of policy.”A policyholder from the city, K Selvanayagi told TNIE, “I pay Rs 850 every month under the rural postal life insurance scheme. When I went to branch post office in the city recently, employees did not collect money from us citing software issues. Like me, many others are also suffering. The postal department should give better service to the consumers.” When contacted a top officer from the postal department in the Coimbatore division said officers are taking steps to resolve issue and this is expected to be rectified next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Postal insurance services
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp