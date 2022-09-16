Home States Tamil Nadu

Severed arm found in garbage bin at Thudiyalur, police suspect murder

On Thursday evening, police cash reward to anyone giving information that could help them identify the deceased.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:03 AM

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A severed forearm was found dumped in a garbage bin at Vellakinar Pirivu near Thudiyalur on Thursday morning. Sanitary workers of  Coimbatore city municipal corporation spotted  it in VKL Nagar and informed police. Police identified it as the left forearm of a male. There was a black mole in the wrist. The severed part was wrapped in plastic cover.

Senior police officers including V Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, T Namashivayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division and M Gnanasekaran, Inspector of police Thudiyalur, visited the spot. Forensic Science experts, and sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Police said the victim could be aged between 30-40 years. Five special teams led by the DSP were formed to investigate the case. Two special teams are collecting CCTV footage from 15 spots in and around Vellakinar Pirivu. Another team is collecting details of persons reported as missing. Police have ruled out biomedical waste as there are no hospitals nearby and they suspect it could be murder.On Thursday evening, police cash reward to anyone giving information that could help them identify the deceased.

