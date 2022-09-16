Home States Tamil Nadu

Union govt trying to rule through Governors: CM Stalin

Earlier, members of the Narikuravar community met Stalin and thanked him for his efforts to have the community placed under the ST list.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Urging the DMK cadre to work towards garnering the party’s alliance victory in all 40 Lok Sabha seats (including Puducherry) in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Thursday said this will be essential in keeping the party strong and fulfilling its goals. 

Addressing the party’s Mupperum Vizha in Virudhunagar, Stalin said, “We cannot do good if we are not in power. Several of the Union government’s schemes are anti-people. They are trying to establish a dual rule using governors. To prevent this, our alliance needs 40 MPs in Lok Sabha from TN and Pondy and must work towards this from now. It is a matter of pride to be the third largest party in the House.” 

Citing Tamil Nadu’s many achievements and attributing them to the Dravidian model of governance, he said Periyar’s goals were fulfilled by former CMs Annadurai and Karunanidhi and now the responsibility had fallen on him. He added that, unlike the Dravidian model, the Aryan model separates people. “While Dravidam was earlier referred to on the bases of language, place and race, now it has become the political principle. Dravidam means everything for everyone,” he added.

The Mupperum Vizha was held in Virudhunagar’s Pattamputhur and the members of the party were presented with various awards by Stalin. Sampooranam Swaminathan was presented with the Periyar Award, Era Mohan with Anna Award, party treasurer and MP T R Balu with the Kalaignar Award, and C P Thirunavukarasu with the Pavendar award. Stalin also launched a book of 4,041 letters written by Karunanidhi. 

Earlier, members of the Narikuravar community met Stalin and thanked him for his efforts to have the community placed under the ST list. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the new Collectorate building, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70.57 crore here.

