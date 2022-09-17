All Tamil Nadu depts to have gender budgets

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has released an order to formulate gender budgets in all departments in the State. This was done based on the announcement regarding the same in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by the Social Welfare Minister.

The GO states that the departments can depute one or two existing staff from the budget cell to the gender cell with additional responsibility and they may be sensitised to gender budgeting. The gender cell should identify three to six largest programmes in terms of budget allocation and the major sub-programmes to analyse gender issues addressed by them. They will collect data to identify the impact of the programme, take initiatives to facilitate or improve access to services for women and their active participation in decision-making process at various levels among others.

Under the terms of reference, the GO also states that all the new schemes should pass through the gender checklist and be classified as gender transformative, responsive, neutral and blind. Those that are blind should be rejected and those that are neutral need to be suitably modified.

Wait for women policy continues

While welcoming the GO at an event organised by the women’s commission, Kamatchi, senior researcher at Social Watch, welcomed the move and said that the government should release the state women policy soon. “It has been more than nine months since the draft women policy was released, following which major civil service organisations working for the development of women gave their suggestions.

However, the revised policy or the final policy is yet to be released,” she said. She also added that the women’s commission has no role in the draft policy and they should be included in the high-power committee mentioned in the policy and the civil service organisations should be included while formulating the action plan. AS Kumari said the commission is planning to conduct events regarding sustainable development goals (SDG) related to women and ways to achieve them in various places.

