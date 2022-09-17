Home States Tamil Nadu

Body of man shot dead in Kuwait arrives in Tamil Nadu

The body of R Muthukumaran (37), the Tiruvarur native shot dead by his employer in Kuwait, arrived at the Tiruchy international airport on Friday.

Published: 17th September 2022

KN Nehru, Gingee KS Masthan, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paying tributes to Muthukumaran, who was shot dead in Kuwait, at Tiruchy airport on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils KS Masthan and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paid floral tributes to the body.

Masthan told reporters that the formation of a Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Board would prevent such incidents. “Considering the safety of non-resident Tamils, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered us to constitute the board. Those going abroad for jobs can register in the board and also check the credentials of their employer. This would avoid such unfortunate incidents,” he said. The body was later sent to Muthukumaran’s native of Letchumangudi in Tiruvarur district by an ambulance.

It was taken out in a procession from the fire station at Koothanallur. The procession passed through Marakkadai, Latchumangudi bridge, and Koradacherry main road before reaching his house at Letchumangudi, covering a distance of two kilometres. A large number of people from the area, including representatives from various political parties and traders, paid respects to Muthukumaran.  Following the completion of rituals, the body was cremated.  

Muthukumaran, who owned a vegetable shop in his native, had left for Kuwait on September 3 on an assurance by a travel agent that he would be employed at a supermarket. However, he was allegedly engaged as a shepherd in a desert there. When Muthukumaran took up the matter with his employer on September 7, the latter allegedly opened fire on him.

