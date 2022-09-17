Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin's breakfast scheme rolled out in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur 

Collector D Baskara Pandian and other officials were present on the occasion.

MK Stalin feeding breakfast to the children at Adhi Moolam Corporation Primary School, in Madurai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

VELLORE: The 'Breakfast Scheme' targeting students of Classes 1 to 5 in the State was launched in Vellore and its neighbouring districts on Friday, a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the initiative.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Friday inspected a common kitchen constructed at a cost of `23.60 lakh in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Ward no 19 of Arcot Municipality in Ranipet. He checked the quality and taste of the breakfast. Collector D Baskara Pandian and other officials were present on the occasion.

The food will be sent to six government primary schools in the municipality.  According to official sources, 661 students will benefit from the scheme including 68 from Rajagodu primary school, 23 boys and 34 girls from Municipality Muslim government primary schools, 17 from Clive Bazaar primary school, 240 from Thoppukana South primary school, and 279 from Thoppukana North primary school.

 The food will be sent to these schools from the kitchen between 7.00-8.00 am and be served to students before classes (from 8.15-8.50 am), added sources said. Nodal officers were appointed to oversee the distribution and serving of food.

In Vellore, three common kitchens were opened to cook and distribute breakfast to 48 primary schools with 3,432 children in the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC), the official sources said.

MP DM Kathir Anand inaugurated the scheme at the Katpadi government primary school. Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan, Anaicut MLA AP Nanda Kumar, and other officials were present.

In Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kushwaha ate breakfast with the school children during the inaugural ceremony. In the first phase, 548 students from six primary schools in Ambur Municipality and 627 students from five schools in Vaniyambadi Municipality will benefit from the initiative,  official sources said.

