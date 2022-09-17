Home States Tamil Nadu

Education department restores DEEO and IMS posts abolished in 2019

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Effecting an administrative rejig, the department of School Education has restored the district-level set-up that existed in 2019. The posts of District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) and Inspector of Matriculation Schools (IMS) which were axed after 2019 have been brought back.

District Educational Officers (DEOs) will be transferred and posted as of DEEO and IMS. The online counselling process began across the State on Friday. According to sources, currently, one DEO is currently serving in Coimbatore City, Pollachi, Perur, and SS Kulam under the Chief Educational Officer (CEO). DEO posts in SS Kulam and Perur have been abolished. “Instead of DEO posts in Perur and SS Kulam, two posts of DEEO have been brought for Coimbatore and Pollachi education districts. Besides the IMS post has been brought to monitor all private schools in Coimbatore. The DEEOs will also function under the CEO.”

“During the counselling on Friday, R Geetha, DEO of Vedachandur in Dindigul was transferred as DEEO in Coimbatore city and Coimbatore City DEO R Valliyammal was transferred as Pollachi DEEO. The posts of DEO for Coimbatore and Pollachi will be filled by Saturday,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association president R Ramkumar welcomed the move.
“Abolishing the DEEO and IMS posts, the government vested powers with the DEOs to monitor private and primary schools. In addition, they empowered DEOs to create new posts. Despite this, they could not monitor schools efficiently in the last three years. There have been complaints that without regular inspection,  grievances of teachers were not addressed,” he explained.

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation district secretary C Arasu thanked the government for restoring the two posts and fulfilling the association’s long pending demand.
