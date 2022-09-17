Home States Tamil Nadu

Flu: Pondy, Karaikal schools closed till September 25

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : In the wake of rising cases of fever and the flu among children, the School Education Department declared a holiday for students from Classes 1-8 in Puducherry and Karaikal from September 17 to 25.

The order was issued on Friday by joint director of Directorate of School Education VG Sivagami following advice from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services. “Considering the well-being of children and on the direction of the Chief Minister and Education Minister, the holiday was declared,” said the order.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Health and Family Welfare director Dr G Sriramulu urged the education department to temporarily close primary and middle schools across Puducherry. In a letter addressed to the School Education department, Sriramulu stated that over the past 10 days, there was at least 50% rise in cases of fever among children in Puducherry. “Most are reporting symptoms of high grade fever, cough and cold. As a result, there is a substantive increase in the number of children attending OPDs in various hospitals. There was an increase in the number of inpatients in Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital,” he stated.  

In the letter, Sriramulu explained that flu-like illnesses spread when children inhale droplets from infected persons or when they come into direct contact with mucus from patients. “Hence, the spread of the flu is very high among the school-going children,” the director added.

Speaking about shutting schools for Class 1-8 students, he said, “this measure will gradually help in bringing down cases of the flu in Puducherry.” He further instructed infected patients to stay home and maintain hand hygiene, use face masks and maintain social distance.

