Govt obligated to buy back empty bottles as liquor sale is legal: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with environmental issues and forest crimes has said the government was obligated to implement the scheme to collect the empty liquor bottles back from the consumers because dumped broken bottles pose a bigger threat to the environment.

“When you have legalised liquor sale, it is your duty to collect the empty bottles,” the bench consisting of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy told Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran when he submitted that there were difficulties in extending the bottle buyback scheme to the entire State.

The buyback scheme is currently under implementation in hill areas, including Ooty and Kodaikanal. As per the scheme, TASMAC would charge `10 extra from the consumer per bottle and the same amount would be refunded when the bottle is returned.Stressing that the responsibility lies with the government, the judges stated that the buyback scheme should be extended to other areas of the State and directed the government to file a report on the matter, based on which appropriate orders would be passed.

File photo of empty liquor bottles dumped on a plot | Express

Meanwhile, Referring to the court’s order on relocating the families who have occupied reserve forests at Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris, the AAG told the bench that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has consented to provide funds for relocating the families.

Invasive weed removal

The AAG also informed the bench that the proposal to grant permission to Tamil Nadu News Print Limited (TNPL) for removing Senna Spectabilis, an invasive weed, from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has been sent to the Finance department.

The bench questioned the delay in getting the nod from the government and felt that if appropriate action on a war footing is not taken, the invasive weeds would destroy the forests.On the issue of evicting an unauthorised brick kiln alleged to have been operating on the elephant corridor at Perianaickenpalayam and Anaikatti in Coimbatore district, Ravindran submitted that the State government would pass necessary orders to remove it.

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with environmental issues and forest crimes has said the government was obligated to implement the scheme to collect the empty liquor bottles back from the consumers because dumped broken bottles pose a bigger threat to the environment. “When you have legalised liquor sale, it is your duty to collect the empty bottles,” the bench consisting of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy told Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran when he submitted that there were difficulties in extending the bottle buyback scheme to the entire State. The buyback scheme is currently under implementation in hill areas, including Ooty and Kodaikanal. As per the scheme, TASMAC would charge `10 extra from the consumer per bottle and the same amount would be refunded when the bottle is returned.Stressing that the responsibility lies with the government, the judges stated that the buyback scheme should be extended to other areas of the State and directed the government to file a report on the matter, based on which appropriate orders would be passed. File photo of empty liquor bottles dumped on a plot | Express Meanwhile, Referring to the court’s order on relocating the families who have occupied reserve forests at Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris, the AAG told the bench that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has consented to provide funds for relocating the families. Invasive weed removal The AAG also informed the bench that the proposal to grant permission to Tamil Nadu News Print Limited (TNPL) for removing Senna Spectabilis, an invasive weed, from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has been sent to the Finance department. The bench questioned the delay in getting the nod from the government and felt that if appropriate action on a war footing is not taken, the invasive weeds would destroy the forests.On the issue of evicting an unauthorised brick kiln alleged to have been operating on the elephant corridor at Perianaickenpalayam and Anaikatti in Coimbatore district, Ravindran submitted that the State government would pass necessary orders to remove it.