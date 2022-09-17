Home States Tamil Nadu

Kattampatti Panchayat launches new method, rewards people for litterers’ information

Also, the panchayat announced that penalty of `1000 would be imposed, if any resident dumps garbage in public.

Published: 17th September 2022 02:40 AM

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: In a novel method to prevent dumping of waste in public places, Kattampatti Panchayat has announced reward of Rs 500 to those who give them information and a photograph of the person dumping waste. Also, the panchayat announced that penalty of Rs 1000 would be imposed, if any resident dumps garbage in public.
Cautioning the residents, the administration has placed banners at four places - Ganesapuram, Antonyar Nagar and Gandhi Colony - where residents used to litter. Following the new rule, Panchayat President Gayathri Balakrishnan claimed that there has been no littering in the village.
“Sanitary workers have been assigned for collecting of waste at doorsteps every morning. For this purpose, battery-equipped garbage collecting vehicles have been used in the panchayat. However, some of them used to throw garbage in the open which made us to announce the reward and penalty. After the implementation of norm, there was no dumping at public places for the last six days,” she said.
She said the panchayat has implemented it only in one locality where garbage is collected at the doorstep. “The strength of sanitary workers is not high as the panchayat’s revenue is not enough to meet expenses.
Also, battery-equipped garbage collecting vehicles are needed for the panchayat. So, door-to-door garbage collection is yet to be implemented across the panchayat. Since, we could not take it the norm all the area in the panchayat. After making the arrangements, we have planned implement all the ward in the panchayat,” she added.
