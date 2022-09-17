Maintain peace during stir on Periyar’s birth anniversary: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on a Public Interest Litigation, directed the Tiruchy district administration and police to maintain law and order during a protest that may be staged by ‘Makkal Adhikaram’ marking the birth anniversary of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy on September 17.

It was alleged that the organisation was planning to burn Manusmriti and other Vedic texts. Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad told authorities to consider the request made by the litigant, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Tiruchy, seeking police protection to devotees who visit Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturday.

During the hearing on Friday, the additional public prosecutor informed the court that a peace committee meeting was held by the authorities with the representatives of Dravidar Kazhagam and Makkal Adhikaram on September 8, in which the authorities asked the representatives to drop the protest.

The authorities also passed resolutions to the effect that permission would not be granted for any meeting or protest that disrespects religious sentiments. The authorities have also resolved to deploy police near all Periyar statues in the district where the protests are likely. The case has been adjourned to September 23.

Meanwhile, another PIL was filed by the litigant, in which he requested the court to direct the State government to clarify the alleged “misconception” among the public that “people of all castes can become archakas”. The same was also adjourned to September 23.

HM FORCING KIDS TO CLEAN TOILETS: GOVT TOLD TO TAKE ACTION

Madurai: The Madurai Bench directed the school education department to verify and take action on a petition alleging that the headmistress of a government school was forcing students to clean toilets in the school. The litigant’s counsel told the court that after the PIL was filed, the headmistress dismissed some of the students who had complained against her, on Friday. Taking serious view of the matter, the court directed the government to take action within a week on the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by N Renugadevi of Dindigul, seeking action against the headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School in Kanavaipatti. The petition said the headmistress compelled the students to clean toilets and do chores at the school by paying `10 to each student. Visit newindianexpress.com for the full story

