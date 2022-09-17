Home States Tamil Nadu

Maintain peace during stir on Periyar’s birth anniversary: Madras High Court

The authorities also passed resolutions to the effect that permission would not be granted for any meeting or protest that disrespects religious sentiments.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on a Public Interest Litigation, directed the Tiruchy district administration and police to maintain law and order during a protest that may be staged by ‘Makkal Adhikaram’ marking the birth anniversary of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy on September 17.
It was alleged that the organisation was planning to burn Manusmriti and other Vedic texts. Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad told authorities to consider the request made by the litigant, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Tiruchy, seeking police protection to devotees who visit Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturday.

During the hearing on Friday, the additional public prosecutor informed the court that a peace committee meeting was held by the authorities with the representatives of Dravidar Kazhagam and Makkal Adhikaram on September 8, in which the authorities asked the representatives to drop the protest.

The authorities also passed resolutions to the effect that permission would not be granted for any meeting or protest that disrespects religious sentiments. The authorities have also resolved to deploy police near all Periyar statues in the district where the protests are likely. The case has been adjourned to September 23.
Meanwhile, another PIL was filed by the litigant, in which he requested the court to direct the State government to clarify the alleged “misconception” among the public that “people of all castes can become archakas”. The same was also adjourned to September 23.

HM FORCING KIDS TO CLEAN TOILETS: GOVT TOLD TO TAKE ACTION

Madurai: The Madurai Bench directed the school education department to verify and take action on a petition alleging that the headmistress of a government school was forcing students to clean toilets in the school. The litigant’s counsel told the court that after the PIL was filed, the headmistress dismissed some of the students who had complained against her, on Friday. Taking serious view of the matter, the court directed the government to take action within a week on the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by N Renugadevi of Dindigul, seeking action against the headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School in Kanavaipatti. The petition said the headmistress compelled the students to clean toilets and do chores at the school by paying `10 to each student. Visit newindianexpress.com for the full story

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp