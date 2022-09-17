Home States Tamil Nadu

Notorious rowdy 'Kattai' Murugan held on rape charges

According to the victim's complaint, Kattai Murugan and Gokulram abducted her on a bike to a house in a secluded place in Kalmaedu near Tharuvaikulam late September 14.

Published: 17th September 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A notorious rowdy has been arrested on charges of raping a 40-year-old woman, while a 19-year-old youth has also been nabbed for allegedly inviting the same victim to have sex with him and threatening to kill her if she refused to do it. The accused were identified as M Murugan alias Kattai Murugan (27) of Sundaravelpuram, and K Gokulram (19) of Azhagesapuram.  

According to the victim's complaint, Kattai Murugan and Gokulram abducted her on a bike to a house in a secluded place in Kalmaedu near Tharuvaikulam late September 14. "Murugan raped her overnight and sent her from the house the next morning. In the meantime, Gokulram invited her for sex over the phone and threatened to kill her if she refused to do it," the complaint lodged at an All Women Police Station read. Subsequently, the Thoothukudi SP formed a special team to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Thalamuthunagar police received a theft complaint against Kattai Murugan the same day and they secured him for investigation following a hot chase in the outskirts. Reportedly, Murugan suffered a bone fracture on his right hand as he fell down from his vehicle during the chase. Gokulram was also taken into custody by the special team. It may be noted that Kattai Murugan is accused in 16 cases at Thoothukudi North police station, one in SIPCOT police station, and another at Irukkankudi station in Virudhunagar district.

