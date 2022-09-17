‘Tamil Nadu govt must allot more funds to prevent road accidents’

By Express News Service

Advances in medical science and technology aim to reduce human suffering and death through diseases, accidents, violence and wars. The advent of newer vaccines, antibiotics and medical technology as well as diagnostic tools have prevented deaths and increased the lifespan of people.

A comparison between the number of deaths caused by the 1918 flu pandemic and number of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic shows that in the intervening century preventive medical science has halved deaths. Yet, the WHO in 1990 noted an over 50% shift from the number of deaths due to infectious diseases to deaths due to non-infectious diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancer as well as Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) and violence.

RTAs cause 20% of fatalities worldwide — deaths that are preventable. The astronomical numbers of automobiles on roads, rapid urbanisation, migration of rural population to cities, poorly-maintained roads, traffic violations, and rampant industrial development have increased the risk of RTAs.

In 2020, under the category of traffic rule violations, over-speeding was found to be the single major cause of deaths (69.3%) in Tamil Nadu, followed by driving on the wrong side of the road (5.6%) with deaths due to driving under the influence constituting a mere 3.5% of total road fatalities. A lack of discipline and human error were responsible for nearly 790 RTA deaths in Chennai alone and caused 876 such deaths across the State. Presently, RTA deaths cause 26.37% (2020) of the total deaths in India, higher than deaths caused by diseases like dengue and tuberculosis combined.

The consequences of RTAs are not only loss of life but also suffering, disability, and a heavy burden on the public healthcare system, the government and individual families. It is essential to identify the causes of deaths due RTAs. RTAs caused by over-speeding, driving on the wrong side, driving while under the influence, driving without sufficient rest or amid psychological problems must be analysed. More so, as several countries, including India, are yet to develop good transport management systems and stringent licensing mechanisms, which can reduce the number of RTAs.

Focusing on the State capital of Chennai, one finds that the world’s second-oldest corporation after London is yet to develop roads of international standards or at least ISI standards. Traffic signals are not interconnected or managed properly to reduce stagnation of vehicles. The presence of a large number of poorly-maintained sewers, stormwater drains and manhole lids that are not on the road level also cause accidents. Pedestrians have been robbed of their rights by reduced platform size, encroachments on pedestrian ways and mismanaged parking of vehicles near curbs of roads that forces pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. Meanwhile, arterial stretches, such as Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru road, Kamaraj Salai and Periyar Salai have too many traffic signals, which cause bottlenecks.

There is a way forward. Marking separate cycle lanes to encourage students to use bicycles is just one way to reduce RTAs. Transport officials should ply air-conditioned buses with higher fares targeted at taking affluent passengers to their workplace. This would reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Traffic police should strictly implement traffic rules and conduct regular checks on driving under the influence. During peak hours (7 am to noon and 4 pm to 9 pm), heavy vehicles should be barred from plying in the city. Involving Public Health Engineering departments of institutions such as IIT and Anna University in planning standard roads and traffic signals will also help. On highways, authorities should ensure speed limits are followed and provide roadside emergency medical services to ensure treatment within the ‘golden hour’.

These corrective measures may require a high budget allocation from the government but they would lead to reduction not only in deaths but also in permanent disabilities, which remains as a basic responsibility of our regulatory and administrative system. Footnote is a weekly column that discusses the world from Tamil Nadu’s perspective

Dr P Kuganantham is a public health expert & former Chennai Health Officer.

Dr C Greeshmi is a junior physician

