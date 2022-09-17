Tamil Nadu invites applications for child rights body posts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government invited applications for the post of chairperson and six members of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) on Friday. This comes after the Madras High Court stayed the order quashing the removal of the chairperson and members of the commission.

According to a press release, the application format and eligibility criteria can be downloaded from www.tn.gov.in/department/30 (Social Welfare and Women Empower Department) or www.tncpcr.tn.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till 5.30 pm on October 14. The application should be sent to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, No.183/1, EVR Periyar Salai, Poonamalli High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010.

Earlier, the State government had released an order to reconstitute the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and invited applications for the posts. While the commission has a term of three years under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, it was dismantled within just over a year. Following this, the NCPCR wrote to the State government that the provisions in the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act for the removal of the chairperson and members of the SCPCR have not been followed. Subsequently, Saranya Jayakumar, one of the commission’s members, approached the HC and got an interim order against the government’s decision to reconstitute the commission. While this order was stayed recently, the State has again invited applications.

On Tuesday, SCPCR chairperson Saraswati Rangasamy and member Saranya Jaikumar met Tamil Nadu Governor and submitted a report about the recent inspection of children’s hostels. They alleged forced conversion of students in the hostel and stated that the government refused to act against the institution.

