Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi: Morning breakfast will ensure good health of students

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Commissioner Charushree, Mayor Jegan Periyasami took part in the event.

Published: 17th September 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 02:35 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Inaugurating the State government's morning breakfast scheme at 66 primary schools in the district on Friday, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the scheme will play a vital role for the students' health and help the State improve the health index. "Good health is necessary for students to learn, and this scheme will ensure good health. Similar schemes have been introduced in France and Singapore as well. The scheme will be expanded to all the schools at the earliest," she said.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said many children do not eat breakfast, and at least 5 to 10 students faint during the morning assembly. "Breakfast scheme will not only ensure the health of the students, but also reduce the workload of their mothers," she said. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Commissioner Charushree, Mayor Jegan Periyasami took part in the event.

