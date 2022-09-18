Livelihood of 10,000 folk artists at risk as HC bans obscene performances at Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the recent ban placed against artists performing obscene dances for non-devotional songs during the Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival, it is said that around 10,000 folk artists' livelihoods will be affected.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered the ban on playing of non-devotional songs including not to permit any obscene or vulgar dance performances in the name of 'aadal paadal' programmes (cultural programmes) during the Dasara festival of Mutharaman Tempe at the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam. It has recently permitted the event subject to nine conditions.

Tamil Panpattu Nadana Kalaignargal Munnetra Sangam General Secretary Suja Murugan told TNIE that the order will largely affect the livelihood of the folk artists, who find stages for performance during this mass festival.

"This is one of the major festivals which gives them the opportunity. The next festival is during Pongal which is after three months. Earning during the Dasara festival will meet their ends for time being. As Deepavali festival is also nearing these earnings will be helpful for them," Murugan explained.

"Everyone's livelihood is at a toss because of the recent court order," he added. "Folk artists also fast for the festivals and tie 'kappu', the sacred thread at the local temples," he elaborated.

Nagarathinam, a folk artists group leader, told TNIE that at least 8,000 to 10,000 folk artists descend down to Thoothukudi from various districts for the festival. These artists include 'varsha', the transgenders who dress up as Goddess 'Amman' and Lord 'Murugan' during the stage performances.

"In the event of a religious festival, cinematic dances and awkward moves to the tunes of kuthu songs, are meant for pulling the crowd. Such events denigrate the importance of this festival, and portray the festival as a mere cultural programme before other religions. It has nothing to do with the devotion of the Mutharaman temple. It is sacrilegious and hurting the sentiments," says advocate Ramkumar Adityan, who obtained the prohibition order against obscene and vulgar dance performances during the Dasara festival.

The court was hearing a case against the organisers of Dasara groups, hiring TV serial actors and actresses, and paid dancers to perform obscene dances during the festival. It also court directed the police to take strict action against people specifically performing obscene dances while directing Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli SPs to strictly monitor the events. Following the order, the group was also supposed to give a declaration on the same.

The festival is famous in south India, second to that of Mysore which attracts over 10 lakh devotees. People of various walks of life come in different costumes and disguises to offer worship to goddess Mutharamman. It is celebrated between September 26 and October 5.

THOOTHUKUDI: In the recent ban placed against artists performing obscene dances for non-devotional songs during the Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival, it is said that around 10,000 folk artists' livelihoods will be affected. The Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered the ban on playing of non-devotional songs including not to permit any obscene or vulgar dance performances in the name of 'aadal paadal' programmes (cultural programmes) during the Dasara festival of Mutharaman Tempe at the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam. It has recently permitted the event subject to nine conditions. Tamil Panpattu Nadana Kalaignargal Munnetra Sangam General Secretary Suja Murugan told TNIE that the order will largely affect the livelihood of the folk artists, who find stages for performance during this mass festival. "This is one of the major festivals which gives them the opportunity. The next festival is during Pongal which is after three months. Earning during the Dasara festival will meet their ends for time being. As Deepavali festival is also nearing these earnings will be helpful for them," Murugan explained. "Everyone's livelihood is at a toss because of the recent court order," he added. "Folk artists also fast for the festivals and tie 'kappu', the sacred thread at the local temples," he elaborated. Nagarathinam, a folk artists group leader, told TNIE that at least 8,000 to 10,000 folk artists descend down to Thoothukudi from various districts for the festival. These artists include 'varsha', the transgenders who dress up as Goddess 'Amman' and Lord 'Murugan' during the stage performances. "In the event of a religious festival, cinematic dances and awkward moves to the tunes of kuthu songs, are meant for pulling the crowd. Such events denigrate the importance of this festival, and portray the festival as a mere cultural programme before other religions. It has nothing to do with the devotion of the Mutharaman temple. It is sacrilegious and hurting the sentiments," says advocate Ramkumar Adityan, who obtained the prohibition order against obscene and vulgar dance performances during the Dasara festival. The court was hearing a case against the organisers of Dasara groups, hiring TV serial actors and actresses, and paid dancers to perform obscene dances during the festival. It also court directed the police to take strict action against people specifically performing obscene dances while directing Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli SPs to strictly monitor the events. Following the order, the group was also supposed to give a declaration on the same. The festival is famous in south India, second to that of Mysore which attracts over 10 lakh devotees. People of various walks of life come in different costumes and disguises to offer worship to goddess Mutharamman. It is celebrated between September 26 and October 5.