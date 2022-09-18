Home States Tamil Nadu

600 kids visit Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Puducherry a single day for fever 

Fever cases among kids and adults have been going up over the past 10 days across the Union Territory.

Published: 18th September 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 500 to 600 children with fever and associated symptoms of cough and cold have been visiting the Outpatient Department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for Women and Children in Puducherry every day for the past few days and beds have been added to admit more patients, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu said on Saturday.

Though the number of beds in the hospital’s paediatric unit is 120, 192 children were admitted as inpatients on Friday after increasing the bed count. Similarly, 40 to 50 patients visit Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute every day with fever symptoms and 12 patients were admitted to the hospital on Friday, the director said.  

Fever cases among kids and adults have been going up over the past 10 days across the Union Territory. Though the number of adults approaching hospitals has not gone up, number of children being brought to hospitals by parents has spiked and a separate fever centre and treatment unit has been started in each hospital, Dr G Sriramulu said. 

JIPMER has been receiving around 30 to 40 children with fever every day on an average and 10 severe cases have been admitted so far, said Dr Narayanan Parameswaran, Head of Department of Pediatrics, JIPMER. Most of them are infants affected by respiratory syncytial virus, (RSV) and others have H1N1 and dengue infection, he said.

There is no unusual pattern in the numbers or severity of infection compared to previous years, Dr Narayanan said. Most of the children, unless there are some complications, recover, he said. “My daughter has been suffering from fever for the past three days. She also complains of throat pain and fatigue,” said the mother of a five-year-old girl admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. 

Though it could be a common viral flu, the UT health department has procured enough kits to test all for viral infections such as H1N1, influenza, chikungunya and dengue, Dr G Sriramulu said. Tests are being conducted at the laboratories at JIPMER and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College. Though isolated cases of H1N1 and a few cases of dengue have been reported, results of latest samples taken from sick children will be available from Monday, the officer said. “With the government declaring holiday for schools for a week, the scope for transmission of infection among children will come down and fever count will also fall,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for Women and Children
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp