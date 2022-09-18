Allocate enough funds for full restoration of the Marudaiyaru, say Perambalur residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Environment activists and farmers have alleged that the district administration and authorities have failed to allocate funds to restore the Marudaiyaru river while allocating funds for various other projects in the Perambalur district.

According to villagers, the river begins in Keezhakanavai hills and passes through several villages in the Perambalur district such as Pudunaduvalur, Nochiyam, Neduvasal, Kurumbapalayam and Varanavasi. It arrives at Vaipoor in the Ariyalur district and joins the Kollidam. The length of the Marudaiyaru is about 70.50 km, of which 35 km is in Perambalur.

According to sources, one lakh farmers benefit from this river. The waterbody has four streams - Perali, Mungilbadi, Siruganpur and Kolakkanatham. All of them have not been restored for years and are surrounded by Seemai Karuvela trees and other plants. During the rainy season, the streams and canals overflow and water enters the village and fields in villages like Ayinapuram, Sathanur and Iluppakudi.

PWD has begun renovation work in Kolakkanatham and Siruganpur streams claimed sources. However, people have been demanding the authorities to clear the encroachments on the Marudaiyaru and restore it since 2016. Villagers in Perambalur alleged that even though funds have been allotted for various schemes, including new bridges and check dams in the district, nobody has shown any interest to restore the Marudaiyaru.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ragavan, an environmental activist from Perambalur said, "We welcome the authorities renovating small streams of the Marudaiyaru. Completely renovating the river is a long-term demand. The district administration should, therefore, allocate sufficient funds for the complete restoration. Authorities should measure the length of the river, find the boundary and set up banks accordingly. A Kottarai-Marudaiyaru reservoir is being constructed across the river. So, the authorities should remove all the Seemai Karuvelam trees around the structure. Officials should also build small check dams here."

R Ravikumar, a farmer from Kurumbapalayam, said, "We recently submitted a petition to Transport Minister SS Sivasankar regarding the long-term complete renovation demand. The authorities should not only renovate the river but also ensure its safety and create awareness of its value among students."

When contacted, Perambalur PWD assistant executive engineer V Velmurugan said, "At present, we are renovating four parts of the Marudaiyaru. We have sent a proposal to the government for a complete renovation. Once we get the funds, we will begin the work."

