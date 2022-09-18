Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin breaks ground for Periyar research centre in Tiruchy

The Chief Minister, accompanied by most of his ministerial colleagues, paid floral tributes at the statue of Periyar on Anna Road.

Published: 18th September 2022

CM MK Stalin administering oath to government employees at the secretariat on the occasion of Periyar’s birth anniversary on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday paid tributes to social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy and laid the foundation for Periyar Ulagam, a research and training centre on the principles and ideologies of the late leader, at Siruganur near Tiruchy. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone through video conference at a function held at Periyar Thidal in the presence of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.

On the occasion, Stalin released a special souvenir brought out by Viduthalai daily. “Whenever we visit Periyar Thidal, our maternal house, we rejuvenate ourselves. We do not visit this place only on the birth anniversary of Periyar. This place is not the headquarters for Dravidar Kazhagam alone. This is actually the headquarters for the Tamil race as well as headquarters for social equality, rationalism, women’s rights etc.”

The Chief Minister, accompanied by most of his ministerial colleagues, paid floral tributes at the statue of Periyar on Anna Road. Later, at Fort St George, the Chief Minister administered the Social Justice Day pledge to Ministers, IAS officers, and employees of the State secretariat. At the Army Parade Ground, Stalin paid floral tributes to Periyar’s portrait and read out the pledge and all others repeated it.

