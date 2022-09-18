Community hall: CCMC slaps notice on encroachers in Sivaram Nagar

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap has sent a notice to individuals who have illegally built a community hall in Sivaram Nagar and has ordered an enquiry against the officials who approved the construction plan. Prathap, along with CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Central Zone chairperson Meena Logu and other officials inspected the park sites in Sivaram Nagar near Ramanathapuram and ordered to clear the encroachments from the land on Saturday.

Sivaram Nagar is one of the densely populated areas in city. Of the 32 Over Head Tanks (OHT) planned in the city for 24x7 drinking water supply, eight are to be constructed in the Central Zone of the city.

Works for four out of the eight tanks in Nehru Street, Nallampalayam, VOC Park and Sivaram Nagar were started by officials several months ago. But, the construction works at Sivaram Nagar was halted due to various issues, including encroachments.

Logu told TNIE, “We had selected two sites for building the tanks. But a few individuals, on the pretext of resident welfare association, had occupied the lands. We inspected the lands on Saturday.” “While a few of them had illegally built a community hall on a 24-cent OSR land, another group had encroached on the other park site. Instead of removing the hall from the OSR land, we are planning to take over and rent it out on our own to generate revenue for the civic body,” she added.

Prathap said, “An inquiry has been ordered to probe into the matter regarding the permission given for the construction of the hall. The hall couldn’t have been constructed without the knowledge of the officials. Further action will be taken after the inquiry is completed.”

