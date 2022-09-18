Home States Tamil Nadu

Five crore ransom bid to kidnap TN boy fails, man ends life in Kerala

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a police team attached to Velampalayam police station in Tirupur city went to Kerala and rescued the abducted boy.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old man, who abducted the son of a builder in Tirupur on Friday, over a business rivalry, committed suicide at his residence in Kerala on Saturday.It is suspected that he committed suicide fearing his identity would be revealed as the police were searching for his whereabouts. Meanwhile, on Saturday, a police team attached to Velampalayam police station in Tirupur city went to Kerala and rescued the abducted boy.

As per the sources, M Sivakumar (54), an accountant of a private firm is residing at Velampalayam with his wife, Kavitha, and his 14-year-old son. Kavitha was a managing director of two construction firms namely, Simple Home Pvt Ltd and Kavitha Home farms Pvt Ltd. A few years ago, she was approached by the suspect, Rakesh (29), a native of Paravur near Kollam in Kerala, and he requested to construct a building for Rs 34.60 lakh. However, the agreement fizzled out and Kavitha paid him back the money after a year with interest. Rakesh, however, demanded an additional amount. But she refused.

On Friday around 4 pm, two masked assailants entered their home, held the couple at knifepoint and took their son with them. However, the couple identified one of the suspects as Rakesh when his facemasks slid on the floor while trying to flee from the home. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the suspect, said sources.

The suspect held the minor boy under his custody at his house in Kerala and demanded Rs 5 crore from his parents in exchange for the release. It is suspected that, after the boy’s parents exposed his identity, he decided to end his life. The boy who was able to escape the house after his suicide called his parents on Saturday and he will be brought to Tirupur on Sunday. An inquiry is being conducted to identify another suspect, said police.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104)

