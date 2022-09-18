Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt doing duty, ex-ministers must come clean: OPS 

As such, OPS and entourage had to pay homage to a Periyar photo that was brought by AMMK functionaries. 

OPS, EPS, Paneerselvam, Edapaddi Palanisamy

O Pannerselvam with Edappadi Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: The schism within the AIADMK was wide open for all to see on Saturday when the leaders of the two factions paid homage to Periyar EV Ramasamy on his birth anniversary at his statue on Anna Salai.

After Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accompanied by former ministers and senior functionaries of the party, paid homage to a portrait of Periyar placed under the statue, his supporters took the photo away with them. Reason? They learnt that O Panneerselvam (OPS) was on his way to pay homage to Periyar.

As such, OPS and entourage had to pay homage to a Periyar photo that was brought by AMMK functionaries. It may be recalled that AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has lately been supporting OPS, who, too, had said he would meet all those who stood as the AIADMK’s pillars in the past to ensure its unity. 

Speaking to reporters, OPS took exception to EPS’ criticisms against Panruti S Ramachandran. He said Ramachandran was closely associated with such stalwarts as Arignar Anna, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. “Some people may criticise him for political reasons but we have to take into account the contributions Ramachandran had made in the past,” he added. 

On the reiteration of former minister D Jayakumar that OPS was not connected to the AIADMK, he said: “I have worked with Amma (Jayalalithaa) for 21 long years. She had praised me in public many times. I take her words as supreme and disregard what others say about me.”

On the DVAC searches in places linked to certain former AIADMK ministers, OPS said: “The government is doing its duty. It is the responsibility of the accused to prove their innocence.” VK Sasikala, too, paid tributes to Periyar’s portrait at her T Nagar residence.

