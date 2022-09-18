Kamal Haasan visits Kovai, interacts with students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan interacted with government school students in Coimbatore on Saturday.Speaking to the students, Hassan said, “I could not continue my schooling even though the school I attended had many facilities. But, I feel happy to see you all study though you donot have many facilities. We tried to build a toilet in this school, but the government has already come forward to build it. I feel proud that the government has begun acting based on our steps.”

“Currently, there are 800 families in Kempatty Colony area, but there is only one toilet in the area. So, we are going to build the toilet there, which was initially planned for the school. I would like to thank the government officials and teachers for allowing me to interact with the students,” he added.He also appealed to the students not to use any kind of banned substances and promote efforts to create a drug-free society.Later, he also distributed awards to women in an event held at Kuniyamuthur.

Addressing the gathering, he said that social changes across the world were brought by ordinary persons and one need not be a big leader to bring changes in society.“Everyone has to take part in the electoral process and register their vote. Every individual has to strictly refrain from receiving cash for vote. By taking money for vote, the future becomes bleak. Many countries in Europe and South America are moving towards Centrism. I take pride in being the first centrist party in Asia and it will grow here as well,” he added.

COIMBATORE: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan interacted with government school students in Coimbatore on Saturday.Speaking to the students, Hassan said, “I could not continue my schooling even though the school I attended had many facilities. But, I feel happy to see you all study though you donot have many facilities. We tried to build a toilet in this school, but the government has already come forward to build it. I feel proud that the government has begun acting based on our steps.” “Currently, there are 800 families in Kempatty Colony area, but there is only one toilet in the area. So, we are going to build the toilet there, which was initially planned for the school. I would like to thank the government officials and teachers for allowing me to interact with the students,” he added.He also appealed to the students not to use any kind of banned substances and promote efforts to create a drug-free society.Later, he also distributed awards to women in an event held at Kuniyamuthur. Addressing the gathering, he said that social changes across the world were brought by ordinary persons and one need not be a big leader to bring changes in society.“Everyone has to take part in the electoral process and register their vote. Every individual has to strictly refrain from receiving cash for vote. By taking money for vote, the future becomes bleak. Many countries in Europe and South America are moving towards Centrism. I take pride in being the first centrist party in Asia and it will grow here as well,” he added.