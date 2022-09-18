Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds autonomy of Co-operative credit societies, junks Govt circular

Justice Srimathy rejected the government’s argument that the circular was issued to disburse salaries uniformly in all cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 18th September 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Holding that cooperative credit societies have independent power and the right to fix salaries as per their financial status, which the government cannot interfere with, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently quashed a circular issued in 2014 by the Registrar of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies laying down guidelines for societies while fixing salary and other monetary benefits of its employees. Justice S Srimathy passed the order while hearing two petitions filed in 2014 and 2015, challenging the circular with respect to Athinathapuram and Meignanapuram PACCS in Tiruchendur taluk. 

Justice Srimathy rejected the government’s argument that the circular was issued to disburse salaries uniformly in all cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu. She also said that the absence of guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) cannot be cited as ground for issuing the circular, as there is no necessity for such guidelines 
for fixing salary and remunerations. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp